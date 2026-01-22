On Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will hit the court at home for a game against the Miami Heat, looking to pick up their fourth straight win. Both Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday are on the injury report for this game, both listed as questionable for the contest. Here's everything we know about their respective injury situations and their playing status on Thursday vs the Heat.

Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday playing status vs the Heat

Given their questionable designations on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Holiday and Grant will be able to suit up on Thursday night against the Heat.

Holiday is dealing with right calf injury management, while Grant is listed as questionable with left Achilles injury management. It should be noted that both players missed the Blazers' last game, a road win over the Sacramento Kings earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Robert Williams III is questionable for this game with left knee injury management, while Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle will remain out of the lineup for the Blazers.

Big man Kel'el Ware is questionable for the Heat with a right hamstring strain, while Tyler Herro will be out with a rib injury. Pelle Larson, Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are all listed as available despite dealing with various ailments.

As previously mentioned, the Blazers have won three games in a row, and will be looking to make it four on Thursday against the Heat. The team has started to play some improved basketball under interim head coach Tiago Splitter, who took over for Chauncey Billups in the wake of his arrest by the FBI earlier this season.

In any case, the Blazers and Heat are slated to tip off on Thursday at 10:00 pm ET from Portland.