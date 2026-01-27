Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III received a hero's welcome with their respective returns to Boston during the Portland Trail Blazers' matchup against the Celtics on Monday night.

Holiday represented the Celtics for two seasons from 2023 to 2025 as their starting point guard. He played a major role in helping the Celtics reach the mountaintop by claiming Banner 18 after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Holiday was incredible with his perimeter defensive, landing on the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team in 2024. He averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and one steal per game throughout 131 total appearances.

As for Williams, he donned the Celtics uniform from 2018 to 2023. He went up the ranks before embracing his duties as the starting center, standing out as a lob threat and shot-blocking maestro.

Wiliams helped Boston make its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 when they reached the 2022 NBA Finals. Hie efforts landed him on the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team in the process. Throughout 209 total appearances, he produced 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Both players had memorable moments throughout their stints with the franchise, earning respect from many Boston fans even if they didn't play a long time with them. The Celtics showcased their tribute video for Holiday after the first quarter.

The Celtics' tribute video for Jrue Holiday before the 2nd quarter 🥹 (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/9P4cpBpvVd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2026

What lies ahead for Jrue Holiday, Blazers

Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III will look back on their time with the Celtics fondly. In the meantime, they remain effective players with the Blazers this season.

Holiday sustained injuries earlier in the season but has since returned to the rotation as a starter. He is averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game throughout 18 appearances. As for Williams, he has been productive off the bench with six points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game throughout 31 contests.

Portland has a 23-23 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following their matchup against the Celtics, the Blazers will prepare for their next contest. They remain on the road as they face the Washington Wizards on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.