With the NBA offseason in full swing, many NBA players have decided to play for their home country's national team. One of the more notable players playing in the EuroBasket today is new Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder, who's representing Germany as their captain. Unfortunately, it seems like some of the disrespect that plagued  some players in the States have followed them in Europe.

During Germany's game against Lithuania, two fans were kicked out after racially abusing players during the game. The German Basketball Association kicked both fans. FIBA later identified one fan via video football and banned said fan from attending any more games during this year's EuroBasket.

After the game, Schroder called out the fans who participated in the racial abuse. The Kings guard said that those actions have no place in their sport.

“Making monkey noises, that's something I don't respect,” Schröder told reporters in German after the game, per ESPN. “No matter what status, insults, that's all fine. But racism simply doesn't belong in this sport. That's something that's not OK.”

Article Continues Below

Germany's head coach Alan Ibrahimagic also chimed in on the incident in question.

“I noticed that Dennis was very upset — and rightly so,” Ibrahimagic said. “Such things have no place in sports or competition. We hope this will calm down and can be resolved somehow.”

FIBA released a statement after the incident. “FIBA unequivocally condemns hate speech, discriminatory conduct and racist language in any form,” the group said. “Creating an inclusive, respectful and safe environment for players, teams, and fans remains a fundamental priority of our sport. FIBA has provided the relevant footage and information to local law enforcement authorities, who are continuing to investigate the matter.”

Schroder led Germany with 26 points in their dominant 107-88 win over Lithuania. The Germans, who won the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Schroder, are heading into the round of 16 with high expectations.

More Sacramento Kings News
Sacramento Kings NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrong. Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Keon Ellis in the Kings jersey with the 2K26 logo at the top with a single question mark.
Sacramento Kings NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal (34) shoots a free throw during the game against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-87.
Shaq throws savage troll at Mike Bibby over Lakers-Kings rivalryZachary Draves ·
Russell Westbrook and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk
Kings rumors: Sacramento’s Malik Monk stance amid Russell Westbrook interestJedd Pagaduan ·
Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) directs his team against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center
NBA rumors: Kings are Russell Westbrook’s ‘only’ option in free agencyRishav Bhat ·
Germany point guard Dennis Schroder (17) jumps towards the seat after making a play for the ball against Serbia in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Kings’ Dennis Schroder declares Germany will win EuroBasketRishav Bhat ·
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga next to Mike Dunleavy Jr. thinking about a trade with Kings' Malik Monk
Warriors’ complications with Jonathan Kuminga-Malik Monk Kings tradeBrett Siegel ·