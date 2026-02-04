Last week, the Sacramento Kings made a long overdue trade. They sent Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, both of whom have been deprioritized by the team, to the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring in De'Andre Hunter. While many believe that the Kings got the short end of the stick in that deal, bringing in Hunter at least gives them a small forward with prototypical size to work with and this helps declutter their logjam at the guard positions.

While going from a Cavs team that had championship hopes to a 12-39 Kings squad that's currently languishing in the bottom of the Western Conference has to be very sobering for Hunter, he is embracing the opportunity that lies ahead of him with his new team.

“There's good energy here. A lot of great coaches. A lot of experience in the league, very experienced players who've been in the league for a while. Just excited for a new opportunity,” Hunter told reporters, via James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento. “[I] bring versatility on both ends. A guy that plays hard. A guy that does what the team needs.”

De’Andre Hunter on getting traded to Sacramento, how he fits and his 3-point shot. pic.twitter.com/pYeahmZmcZ — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 3, 2026

Hunter is currently averaging just 14 points per game this season on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and a career-worst 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Perhaps being in a more consistent role in Sacramento helps get his production back on track.

Kings have more to do on the trade market

The Kings, as laughable as their present roster construction may be, at least have all their future first-round picks. They do owe a first-round pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs, but that won't be until 2031 anyway.

This should give the Kings the license to tank and hope that they draft a new franchise cornerstone that lifts the franchise from the trenches. Trading Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine would also go a long way towards recouping some assets as they pivot towards a full-blown youth movement.