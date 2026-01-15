The Sacramento Kings are on a roll, and it could get even better for them amid a possible return to action by star big man Domantas Sabonis.

The 29-year-old Sabonis has not seen action since a Nov. 16 game on the road against the Sacramento Kings, but is reportedly close to a return, with a potential to play in Friday's showdown against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, according to Sean Cunningham of KCRA.

“I'm told that Domantas Sabonis was a full participant at Kings practice today. I'm also hearing there's optimism that he could return to action as early as Friday night's game vs. Wizards. He's missed the last 27 games due to a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee,” Cunningham reported via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Sabonis was seen practicing with the rest of the team on Thursday without any apparent restriction. That was a great sign for his availability for the Wizards game, but even if he gets ruled out for that contest, it appears that he's truly on the verge of playing his first game since the calendar flipped to 2026.

If not against the Wizards, Sabonis could potentially make his 2026 debut on Sunday in another home game versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings are still a long shot to make the 2026 NBA Playoffs, as they are only 11-30 so far in the 2025-26 campaign, but they have found success of late, having won three games in a row, including a 112-101 upset win at home over the New York Knicks on Wednesday.