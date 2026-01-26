Things got a little chippy during the Sacramento Kings game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, with Ron Holland getting ejected after a mini-altercation in which he shoved Keon Ellis. After Holland shoved Ellis to the floor, the Kings guard obviously added a little extra in his reaction, making the incident qualify for the flop of the year in the NBA.

Keon Ellis' reaction to being pushed by Ron Holland. 🤣 (h/t @Pistons__Talk) pic.twitter.com/G4EEAHUa59 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 25, 2026

Flop of the year is not an actual award in the NBA, but if it was, Keon Ellis might have case for his flail during the Kings’ game against the Pistons. Holland clearly shoved Ellis, but it didn’t quite look like enough for that kind of a reaction. The incident occurred as Holland was guarding Ellis about midway through the fourth quarter. Ellis reached into swipe the ball free, and the duo got tangled up near the sideline.

The Kings were trailing by double digits at that point, and the Pistons would go on to win, 139-116. It was the fifth straight loss for the Kings, and they fell to 12-35 on the season. They are currently in 14th place in the Western Conference standings.

Even so, Ellis has been a sought-after player on the trade market by rival teams. The Kings reportedly have made Ellis available ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He is the epitome of a 3&D player who can help multiple contenders as they gear up for the playoffs.

Ellis has appeared in 39 games this season, including five starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 63.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.