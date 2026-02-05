Russell Westbrook is not winning a bunch of games with the Sacramento Kings, but that's not going to stop him from stacking up more numbers. On Wednesday, the former NBA Most Valuable Player climbed up another notch on an all-time list, as he passed the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon on the league's career scoring ladder.

Westbrook got that milestone out of the way early, as he entered the contest with 26,944 points and needing just three points to surpass Olajuwon (26,946 points).

Just two minutes into the first period, Westbrook drained a 3-point bucket off an assist from DeMar DeRozan to surge past Olajuwon, who last played in the NBA during the 2001-02 season with the Toronto Raptors.

Here is how that play unfolded:

With this three, Russell Westbrook has SURPASSED Hakeem Olajuwon for 14th on the NBA all-time scoring list 🔥 pic.twitter.com/44zsgkIPbu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Westbrook's latest career achievement has drawn some great reactions from fans online.

“Another milestone for Russ that screams longevity over efficiency, but does climbing the scoring list change how you rank his all-time legacy?” commented a fan.

“Russ, passes Hakeem? Wow 👌Dude is cool,” a social media user shared.

“Congrats to Russ 👏,” another one said.

“Hakeem being this high is one thing, but Russ to now be top 15 is a huge achievement from him,” a different commenter stated.

“Russ is a great scorer now,” read another comment.

The 37-year-old Westbrook, who is also a nine-time NBA All-Star could go up a few notches on the list, depending on how long he continues to play in the NBA. Above him on the all-time list at No. 13 is Elvin Hayes (27,313) and Moses Malone (27,409) at No. 12.