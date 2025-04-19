The Sacramento Kings face significant uncertainty heading into this offseason. The Kings made a bold move following their 120-106 Play-In loss to the Dallas Mavericks, failing to qualify for the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season, by parting ways with general manager Monte McNair.

The Kings quickly pivoted and replaced McNair with former New York Knicks executive Scott Perry. However, there’s still uncertainty about the direction the Kings will take after finishing 40-42 as the ninth seed in a loaded Western Conference. The firing of McNair has also brought uncertainty regarding the futures of DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and head coach Doug Christie.

If the Kings decide to go into a full rebuild under new general manager Perry, here are the five best trade destinations for Zach LaVine.

Ranking the top five trade destinations if the Kings move Zach LaVine this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2024-25. The 76ers were aggressive last offseason, signing Paul George to a four-year, $212 million deal. However, the move didn’t pay off. The 34-year-old forward played in only 41 games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 43% shooting from the field and 35.8% from three — all of which were down from his career norms.

Injuries were a recurring theme for Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey was limited to 52 games, Joel Embiid played only 19 games — his fewest since his rookie year — and rookie Jared McCain, who was an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, suffered a season-ending torn meniscus after just 23 games. As a result, the Sixers fell to a 24-58 record, finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference.

With George’s age and decline in production, the Sixers could consider moving him and taking a chance on LaVine. The 30-year-old Zach LaVine had one of the healthiest seasons of his career, playing 74 games split between the Chicago Bulls (42) and Kings (32). He averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting a career-best 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from three. LaVine is currently on a five-year, $215 million deal with a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $48.9 million.

A potential deal: Paul George (34), a 2028 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick (Los Angeles Clippers swap rights), and a 2028 second-round pick.

The Miami Heat had a rollercoaster season in 2024-25. The Jimmy Butler era came to an end as the team traded him to the Golden State Warriors at the deadline in a multi-team deal that landed Miami Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Kyle Anderson, and a 2025 first-round pick. The Heat then endured a 10-game losing streak — their longest since 2008 — but managed to bounce back, finishing 37-45.

Miami became the first 10th seed in NBA history to clinch a playoff berth, defeating both the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks in an overtime thriller during the Play-In Tournament. The Heat will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Miami is expected to be aggressive in the offseason. While they’ve been linked to Kevin Durant, if those efforts fall short, they could pivot to Zach LaVine, who has been a rumored target in years past. Offensively, the Heat ranked 24th in scoring (110.6 PPG), but were solid from beyond the arc — 12th in makes (13.7) and 12th in efficiency (36.7%). LaVine would enhance Miami’s offensive punch and create a dynamic backcourt with Tyler Herro while fitting in nicely alongside Bam Adebayo.

A possible trade package: Terry Rozier (31, expiring $26.6M), Duncan Robinson (30, $19.8M), a 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State), a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick (Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, or San Antonio Spurs swap rights).

The Orlando Magic could also emerge as a Zach LaVine suitor. After finishing 47-35 in 2023-24, the Magic were expected to take another step forward this season but were hampered by injuries. Paolo Banchero missed 34 games, Franz Wagner missed 20 with a torn oblique, Jalen Suggs was limited to 35 games due to a season-ending injury, and Moritz Wagner played in just 30 games after suffering a torn ACL.

Despite the setbacks, the Magic clinched their second consecutive Southeast Division title and playoff appearance. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to secure the seventh seed and are set to face the defending champion Boston Celtics on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Offensive production remains Orlando’s Achilles heel. The Magic ranked 27th in points per game (105.4), and dead last in both threes made (11.2) and three-point percentage (31.8%). LaVine would provide much-needed perimeter scoring and floor spacing.

A potential trade: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (32, $21.6M), Cole Anthony (24, $13.1M), Wendell Carter Jr. (26, $10.8M), Jett Howard (21, $5.5M), a 2027 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick. The move could leave Orlando thin at center, but Goga Bitadze has shown promise in starting roles, and the Magic would retain Moritz Wagner and defensive specialist Jonathan Isaac.

Detroit has taken a massive leap this season behind Cade Cunningham’s leadership and J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching. The Pistons, who went 14-68 last year, ended the 2024-25 regular season at 44-38 and secured their first playoff berth since 2018-19. Cunningham, 23, posted career-highs across the board: 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from three in 70 games.

With a first-round series against the New York Knicks looming, Detroit may look to build on this season’s success by targeting Zach LaVine. LaVine brings scoring and playmaking that complement Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey — who played just 30 games this season after breaking his left fibula.

Potential return: Tobias Harris (32, expiring $26.6M) and Isaiah Stewart (23, three years remaining on a $15M annual deal with a team option for 2027-28).

The Denver Nuggets are in a precarious spot. Despite finishing with a 50-32 record and entering the playoffs as the fourth seed, they made headlines before the postseason by firing head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth — the duo responsible for the 2023 championship.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic continues to make history. He became just the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double over an entire season, joining Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. Jokic put up 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from three over 70 games. However, Denver’s defense was a glaring weakness, finishing 25th in the league and allowing 116.9 points per game.

Should the Nuggets fall short of expectations again, the front office could opt to retool around Jokic. Denver reportedly expressed interest in LaVine earlier this season. A trade could involve Jamal Murray (28, four years, $46.3M per season), Hunter Tyson (24, two years, $2.2M), and a lottery-protected 2031 first-round pick. The Nuggets reportedly plan to exclude Michael Porter Jr. from any trade discussions, largely because of his personal connection with the Kroenke family — owners of the franchise — and their shared ties to the University of Missouri.

With his scoring, efficiency, and ability to operate off the ball, Zach LaVine could be the final piece to elevate Denver back into title contention alongside Nikola Jokic.