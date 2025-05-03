The San Antonio Spurs have built a core around Victor Wembanyama and could be active in the 2025 NBA offseason. The Spurs missed the playoffs in the 2024 season, finishing 13th in the Western Conference at 34-48.

San Antonio has already made a big change this offseason as longtime head coach Gregg Popovich has stepped down as head coach and transitioned to the role of President of Basketball Operations.

With Popovich stepping down after medical concerns, interim head coach Mitch Johnson has been named the franchise's next head coach. Now that their front office is in order, the Spurs will shift their focus to building their roster around Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox and may just look to acquire a star player to round out their Big 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves the Milwaukee Bucks

After the Milwaukee Bucks ‘ first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on the move. Antetokounmpo is coming off a great season where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. The 30-year-old big man has two years remaining on his deal, earning $54.1 million in the 2025-26 season. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league and great on both ends of the floor.

If he requests a trade, the Spurs could have one of the best offers for Antetokounmpo. San Antonio has a plethora of young talent, including Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson. They also have a ton of draft picks, making them an ideal team to acquire Antetokounmpo.

If the Spurs can create a big three of Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo, and Fox, they would be set for a championship run.

Kevin Durant could create a Big 3 with Fox, Wembanyama

Another superstar that the Spurs could pursue is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. Durant will likely be traded by the Suns this offseason after they missed the playoffs. The 36-year-old forward is entering the final year of his contract, but is eligible for an extension.

Despite his age, Durant is still playing at an elite level. Across 62 games, Durant averaged 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks. He shot an efficient 52.7 percent from the floor and 43 percent from deep.

Durant would fit extremely well alongside Fox and Wembanyama. With Wembanyama still on his rookie contract, 2025 is the perfect time for the Spurs to go all-in for a max contract player like Durant. With their treasure chest of assets, the Spurs are a prime team to land Durant this offseason.

Cam Johnson could add shooting to the Spurs

If San Antonio misses out on adding a superstar this offseason, they could still make an upgrade to their starting lineup. Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson excels as an efficient 3-point shooter and a defender.

Johnson played in 57 games for the Nets, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 47.5 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc. Johnson's shooting in the starting lineup would help them space the floor more next to their downhill players like Fox and Castle.

He has two years remaining on his four-year $94.5 million deal. Johnson would be much cheaper than Antetokounmpo or Durant, and would still be an upgrade for the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have a ton of flexibility this offseason, and they could go all-in to become a contender in the 2025-26 season.