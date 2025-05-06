In an emotional and historic moment for the San Antonio Spurs, former NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray surprised the media by appearing at a press conference honoring longtime head coach Gregg Popovich. The event also marked the official introduction of Mitch Johnson as the team's new head coach—a passing of the torch moment that emphasized the franchise's commitment to legacy, loyalty, and leadership.

Monday afternoon was the first time Popovich had made a public appearance since suffering a stroke in November. Pop, who became the 18th Spurs head coach in 1996, stood beside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili as he officially announced Johnson as his successor. Popovic joked that Duncan and Manu were there to keep him from falling, but the moment was heavy with gratitude and respect.

Popovich's resume is among the greatest in NBA history. He led the Spurs to 22 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997 to 2019, captured five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), and was named NBA Coach of the Year three times. In 2020, he coached the U.S. Men's National Basketball team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, after previously earning a bronze as an assistant in the 2004 Athens Games.

His coaching journey began after playing at the Air Force Academy, where he later returned as an assistant coach. Following five years of military service, Pop worked as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors. In 1996, he took over as head coach in San Antonio, marking the start of one of the most legendary careers in league history.

His appearance was highlighted by a lighthearted reveal, unzipping his jacket to show an “El Jefe” shirt that symbolized his new role as President of Basketball Operations. His message was simple, he's getting better every day, but it's time to let Johnson lead the locker room.

Just as the moment was beginning to settle, fans and media were surprised by the entrance of Dejounte Murray — a former Spurs player who currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Murray returned to San Antonio to honor his former coach. His presence spoke volumes about the respect and deep relationships Popovich has cultivated throughout his historic tenure with the Spurs.

Nate Ryan of KENS5 San Antonio captured the moment.

Dejounte Murray at Mitch Johnson's #Spurs presser. An active NBA player on another team, returning for a momentous occasion. Not sure this happens with any other team. Really cool. pic.twitter.com/RMet8xxbVI — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) May 5, 2025

Murray, who played six seasons under Popovich and made his lone All-Star appearance with San Antonio, delivered a heartfelt tribute on X, formerly Twitter:

“I Love You Pop… In My DARKEST Days You Was Always A Shoulder To Lean And Cry On…”

The bond between Johnson, Murray, and Pop runs deep. Johnson, who grew up with Murray, credited Popovich with teaching him how to value relationships and stay true to himself. As he took the stage, Johnson thanked the Spurs organization, his mentors, and the fans– visibly moved by the moment.

With a new chapter unfolding, the Spurs' culture remains intact. This press conference wasn't just about change—it was about continuity and connection. And in classic Spurs fashion, it was as heartfelt as it was historic.