Shortly after David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama surprised just about everyone attending, including Stephon Castle, at a press conference that resembled more of a celebration, Castle was asked about joining them as the San Antonio Spurs' latest Rookie of the Year winner.

“Just seeing them walk out was definitely crazy. Me, being humble, I feel like I shouldn't have been a part of that group right there,” the national champ last year at UConn said.

While Big Dave, Timmy and Wemby – all of whom played a role in presenting Castle with the trophy – also coincide with the franchise's three number one overall picks, Castle joined the trio in more than just the ROY title.

How Stephon Castle matches Spurs' big men

Robinson and Wembanyama won their ROY's unanimously. Duncan won 113 of the 116 possible votes. Castle captured 92 of the 100 ballots cast. When a Spur wins the award, it isn't close. Maybe that's fitting the considering San Antonio has drafted the most Rookie of the Year winners since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. They're the first team since then to select consecutive winners without having two number one overall picks.

“I think that just speaks super highly of our front office, you know, the guys that make the decisions,” the fourth overall draft selection last summer said.

“Obviously, it speaks highly of me and Vic, but I definitely think it just speaks highly of our future as well, what we have going on, and what we plan on doing here pretty soon.”

While Castle equals Wemby in that regard, he channeled Duncan in others. The Covington, Georgia native is the first Spurs rookie since the consensus greatest power forward of all-time to rank top two on the team in both points and assists. The two also share a comparable demeanor. Neither lets you know how he's feeling, let alone what he's thinking more often than not.

And like Robinson, Castle possesses physical traits that even the best NBA players covet. While Robinson paved the way for 7-footers who could run up and down the court, begin an offensive move from the free throw line extended, and protect the rim with little recovery time, Castle carries muscle, yet an agility and quickness uncommon for his 6-foot-6 frame. Going around Castle offensively is no easy task, just like it wasn't with Robinson. And good luck going through either of them.

When Castle scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in a late March game vs. the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, he became just the fourth rookie in Spurs history with a performance of 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

Any guess as to who the other three were? Victor Wembanyama did it 11 times, Tim Duncan, six, and David Robinson's three.

Castle now sits alongside them as the franchise's three Rookie of the Year winners. And like them, the first-year guard went through the season, leaving little to no ROY doubts. Not standing near or above 7-feet tall, a giant on the court, Castle isn't. His game is starting to show otherwise.