On Thursday afternoon, it was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season with deep vein thrombosis, a form of blood clot, in his right shoulder. The news was confirmed just hours before the Spurs are set to resume their season post All-Star break.

The news for some conjured up memories of when former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh saw his career cut short due to a blood clot issue in the late 2010s.

However, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-Digit News is now urging caution to people making that connection.

“Spurs are optimistic Wembanyama will recover in time for next season,” Finger reported on social media. “Not worried about his long-term health. I'm told this is not as serious as the Chris Bosh blood clot issue.”

The blood clot was reportedly discovered after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio from the All-Star game in San Francisco. The Spurs star had been having an elite year thus far this season, sitting as the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award and securing his first All-Star berth.

Unfortunately, missing the remainder of the year will make Wembanyama ineligible for that award and other accolades which require a 65 games-played minimum.

Wembanyama had improved on virtually every aspect of his game thus far in 2024-25, overcoming a rough shooting start to become one of the league's best volume three-point marksmen in addition to his prowess on the other end of the court. The Spurs recently reiterated their commitment to building around the star by trading for De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.

Still, the most important thing is Wembanyama's health, and the Spurs appear to be taking an appropriately cautious approach to this latest development.

In any case, the Spurs are set to resume their season on Thursday night at home against the Phoenix Suns.