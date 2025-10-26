San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper made NBA history in Saturday's 118-107 win against the Brooklyn Nets. After Victor Wembanyama historic performance in the season opener, Harper became the youngest guard to record a game of at least 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 0 turnovers. At 3-0, the Spurs remain undefeated and this year's second overall pick is only 19.

Harper led the second unit with 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals against the Spurs. He also finished with a plus-33 player rating with 29 minutes off the bench.

Wembanyama notched a double-double (31 points, 14 rebounds) with six blocks, four assists, and three steals, as the All-Star's incredible start to the 2025-26 campaign continues. Keldon Johnson added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Devin Vessell scored 16 points. Six Spurs players scored in double figures.

San Antonio set a tone in its 125-92 blowout win against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs followed that up with an overtime win (120-116) against the New Orleans Pelicans before Saturday's win pushed them to becoming only the second 3-0 team in the Western Conference next to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dylan Harper won't let his rookie year limit his goals for Spurs

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper set his rookie goals for 2025-26, which include helping his team win to the best of his ability, albeit in a limited role or an expanded one. Either way, the direction in which he heads toward is out of his control, as his focus is helping in any way Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson sees fit.

“You might have to ask coach about that one,” Harper told ClutchPoints in response to what he envisions his role being in his rookie season.

“But, I think for me, my role is just whatever I can do to help team win and whatever coach tells me to do, that's what I'm going to do. Just having that mindset is probably the biggest thing. Not limiting myself to more than one thing, just trying to be all around.”

In the first three games of his NBA career, Harper is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 24 minutes per game. The Spurs will host the Raptors on Monday.