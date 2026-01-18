Anthony Edwards delivered an incredible performance despite seeing his Minnesota Timberwolves fall 126-123 to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Edwards has fully settled in as the current face of the Timberwolves squad, headlining them for every showdown they have. This was no different against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, requiring at least one of the two to explode with a dominant display.

Safe to say that Edwards answered the call. In 40 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 55 points, four rebounds and three assists. He shot 19-of-33 from the field, including 9-of-16 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. It was an impressive performance as he achieved the most points he scored in any game throughout his young star career.

Despite the loss, Anthony Edwards was UNBELIEVABLE against the Spurs 🔥 🐜 55 points (career-high)

🐜 4 rebounds

🐜 3 assists 🐜 19-of-33 FG

🐜 9-of-16 3PT

🐜 8-of-10 FT pic.twitter.com/9cDQHG4JJO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

How Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves played against Spurs

Article Continues Below

Despite Anthony Edwards' explosive scoring performance, it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves lost in a 126-123 nailbiter to the Spurs.

Minnesota lost control in the first half after giving up 48 points in the second quarter alone. Even though they tried rallying back in the second half, they were unable to stop San Antonio from making big plays down the stretch.

Five players scored in double-digits for Minnesota in the loss, including Edwards. Jaden McDaniels followed him with a stat line of 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 7-of-14 overall, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. Julius Randle came next with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points and five rebounds, while Joan Beringer provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Minnesota fell to a 27-16 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Denver Nuggets and Spurs.

The Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.