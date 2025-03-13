Chris Paul is undoubtedly a first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he decides to retire, but when that might be remains a mystery.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs guard turning 40 in less than two months, Paul, the second-oldest active player in the NBA, said he is not sure when he'll retire, although he admitted that he is now at least thinking about it unlike in past years.

“I don’t know when, but I do know that I miss my family,” Paul said in an interview with Taylor Rooks. “This is my 20th season, and I’m so blessed and grateful that I’ve been able to do it. My kids are 15 and 12, and they don’t really know life with me consistently. They might not love it, but I always say I would have never made it to the NBA without my parents, especially my dad, in the backyard, tying mine and my brother's hand behind our backs, making us dribble with our left hand and all these things. So not being able to be in the stands for my kids ever, really ever except the summer, hits a little bit different as you get a little older.”

Paul is older than every player in the league aside from close friend LeBron James, who turned 40 in December. Only 32 players, including James, have played in the NBA at age 40 or older.

Unlike James, who has played at an All-NBA level yet again, Paul's production and role have diminished over the past few seasons. Paul is currently averaging a career-low 8.9 points and 7.9 assists in 28.5 minutes per game in his first season with the Spurs. Before last season, Paul had never averaged fewer than 10 points per game or played fewer than 30 minutes a game.

Still, Paul has been a much-needed veteran presence for the Spurs, who, even with Paul and veteran wing Harrison Barnes, are among the youngest teams in the NBA. In particular, Paul was signed by San Antonio to mentor the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan, all of whom are 25 or younger.

With numerous injuries this season, including to Wembanyama, as well as the absence of head coach Gregg Popovich following a stroke, the Spurs are sinking in the standings and appear to be headed toward another season without a playoff appearance. This also could be the final season of Paul in a Spurs uniform.

After the midseason acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, Paul, who signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Spurs, may be inclined to look for a new team in the summer. Several teams surely could use a veteran like Paul, although, unless he signs with another non-contending team with considerable cap space like San Antonio, he likely will have to take a pay cut.