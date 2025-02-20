San Antonio Spurs veteran guard Chris Paul shared his initial reaction to All-Star Victor Wembanyama's devastating injury. Wembanyama suffered a season-ending blood clot diagnosis. The news broke Thursday afternoon, which prompted responses across the NBA world, including Victor's point guard, Paul, who spoke out about it for the first time hours after the news went public.

Before facing the Suns, Paul spoke to the media during the team shootaround, per The Spurs Way's X, formerly Twitter.

“It's so much more important. But for us, we know losing a big part of our team like that is by committee and trust me, you can't replace Vic,” Paul said. “I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes toward the rim. Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room, I think, is what we'll miss most.”

After losing Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich due to health complications, Paul reiterated how trying of a regular season it's been for his team.

“It's been extremely tough, to say the least,” Paul added. “Especially with this organization and how they put everything into perspective. Obviously, the Pop situation, knowing what he means to believe Vic, you know, him playing in his first All-Star Game, I think, for us, we know we got a job to do. But, just like anybody, we worry about our people.”

Report: What initially sparked Victor Wembanyama, Spurs concern

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama's low energy at All-Star weekend sparked initial concern, triggering a physical evaluation, which led to his season-ending diagnosis.

After the All-Star Game, Wembanyama's fatigue continued, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Victor Wembanyama had experienced low energy lately that was causing concern,” Amick reported. “When he still had low energy at All-Star weekend, and through his two-day vacation after it, the tests began that ultimately uncovered the deep vein thrombosis.”

The Spurs are confident Wembanyama will make a recovery for the 2025-26 campaign.