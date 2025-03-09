San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox admitted that the finger injury he's been dealing with virtually the entire season may cut his year short.

Following the team's 127-109 loss at the Sacramento Kings in a game that represented Fox's return to the city where he spent his first seven and half NBA seasons, the Spurs' current leading scorer indicated he may undergo a procedure in mid-March,

Asked if there was any more clarity on the approach to that injured left pinky, Fox said it would be examined on March 16 or 17.

“We're shooting for, I think, whenever we’re in LA [Los Angeles], because the doctor is in LA, so it makes it a lot easier.”

When pressed on whether that appointment, which is centered around a Spurs/Los Angeles Lakers game, would serve as an evaluation, the 2023 All-Star revealed it could prove much more consequential.

“The surgery may or may not happen that day.”

Fox's words on the injured finger initially raised eyebrows in late February. Following a loss to the Detroit Pistons in Austin, Texas as part of Spurs outreach in the Texas capital, the newly acquired Spur responded with three simple words about whether in-season action could be taken on the pinky.

“I don’t know.”

Perhaps more telling than the chance that a procedure could prematurely end his season was the reality that the organization had shut down Victor Wemanayama because of blood clots just two days before.

A push to this year's playoffs was a huge reason the Spurs acquired Fox in early February. In his eighth season, the former University of Kentucky star should form a formidable duo with Wemby for years to come. Hovering around the Western Conference Play-In picture for most of this season, San Antonio was hoping that future would start now.

“I’m not playing with tape on my dominant hand for the rest of my career,” Fox said following that loss to Detroit.

It's a sentiment that seemed to resonate in the moment given that Wemby won't see the court again until the fall of 2025 at the earliest.

“It's basically been the same the rest of the year. I've gone through a workout with taping it and the main problem is just the fact that if you throw me the ball, the first thing it's going to hit is the finger. That's the reason that I really do tape it. But, at some point, we're going to have to sit down and get it fixed.

On the heels of Wembanyama's injury and those comments, ClutchPoints predicted the Spurs and Fox “get it fixed” before the end of the season.

A 25 points per game scorer for the better part of the last five seasons, Fox was hitting that number this season before the trade. While he's putting up 23.6 with the Spurs, he's averaged just 15.6 through his last five. More importantly, the team has lost six of the nine games since sidelining their 7-foot-5 prodigy.

As they fall further out of Play-In contention, a mid March trip to LA appears to mark when Fox's season could end.