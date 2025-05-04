May 4, 2025 at 11:41 AM ET

Call it sneaky. Call it prophetic. Either way, you can now call it true. At his end-of-the-year media availability, Victor Wembanyama insinuated that acting head coach Mitch Johnson would take over if Gregg Popovich did not return as San Antonio Spurs head coach, a reality that was confirmed this week.

It went a bit unnoticed. Probably because Wemby's injury update — as well as that of De'Aaaron Fox — took center stage. Plus, the most poignant coaching related questions centered on the legendary Popovich, whose status had been uncertain since suffering a mild stroke in early November.

“I trust the organization. I trust Pop to do all he can to come back, to get his energy back. And I also trust Mitch to grow into that role. So, I think we're in good hands,” Wembanyama said.

“We're supporting each other all throughout the organization, so I don't know. I'm ready for anything and I know the organization will make good decisions,” Wemby concluded.

It set the tone as players expressed not only confidence in, but praise for, Johnson, during interviews on the last day of the regular season.

Spurs' De'Aaron Fox, Chris Paul share thoughts about Mitch Johnson

De'Aaron Fox had plenty to say about the man who is now his head coach.

“It's an extremely tough thing to do. I've been through coach firings before. Now, this is definitely something that's very different because of the way that happened to Pop,” the 27-year-old guard said.

“You don't want stuff to just fall off of a cliff once things like that happen. I think he's done a great job of keeping that up, keeping the spirits high, keeping the team together, keeping the locker room together,” Fox added in alluding to Johnson.

The 2023 All-Star and Spurs' sec0nd-leading scorer in the month and a half he played with them since arriving via trade mentioned an early February conversation with Johnson.

“I think everybody respects Mitch. He's been awesome ever since I've been here. The first day that I got here, we had a short meeting, just us two together. I've had a blast playing for him.”

Fox's ninth NBA season will he his first full one with Johnson, and the first with the 38-year-old officially at the helm.

“I think he’s done an excellent job,” Fox continued. “I mean, obviously, especially with a young team like this. It’s hard to keep that together; one, through a full season and, two, when your coach goes down, that's an extremely hard thing to do.”

One of the few true veterans on the team agrees with Fox, whose season was cut short in mid March because of a finger injury. It came a little less than a month after Wembanyama went out because of blood clots in his right shoulder.

“This year was a roller coaster, right?” Chris Paul asked only for confirmation.

“We got dealt a few blows as far as, obviously, the news with Pop earlier in the season and with Vic. But Mitch did a great job of managing the situation and coaching and teaching. I can't imagine how tough it's been for him and all of our staff.”

The Spurs no longer have to imagine what life will be like under Johnson.