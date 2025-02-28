The San Antonio Spurs suffered a massive blow following the All-Star break when it was revealed that Victor Wembanyama would be sidelined for the reminder of the season due to a blood clot. Wembayama’s absence left the Spurs with a hole in the frontcourt which they filled by signing veteran big man Bismack Biyombo. With a handful of games remaining, the Spurs opted to keep Bismack Biyombo on the roster by signing him for the rest of the season, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The Spurs had signed Biyombo to two 10-day contract, meaning they either had to sign him for the remainder of the year once the second one expired, or release him from the their roster. With no Wembanyama, the Spurs needed permanent help in the frontcourt.

This is Biyombo’s 14th season in the NBA. He was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and immediately traded to the then-Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets).

Biyombo spent last season splitting time between the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. He has appeared in six games for the Spurs so far, including five starts, at just about 16 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. On Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, both against the Pelicans, Biyombo recorded back-to-back double doubles with ten points and ten rebounds, and ten points and 12 rebounds, respectively.

The veteran big man has also played for the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns in addition to the aforementioned teams. He holds career averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 53.6 percent shooting from the field and 55.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Spurs are currently 24-33 and in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. They are four and a half games back of a play-in spot, and it would appear a postseason appearance would not be in the cards for the Spurs this year.