San Antonio Spurs TV color commentator and former player Sean Elliott reminisced over a legendary dinner with Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Surrounded by some of the franchise’s all-time greats, such as Hall of Fame center David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili, it was a dinner in San Antonio before Victor played his first game. Wembanyama’s 2024-25 season ended due to a blood clot on Thursday.

Elliott discussed the special dinner held with Wembanyama, per FanDuel’s Run It Back.

“We were back at Chef’s Table having dinner back there, and in the other room was Pop and RC, and Brian Wright and those guys with Victor’s parents, his brothers, sisters, and his family. So that was a Spurs thing,” Elliott said. “You know how the Spurs are, you bring him in, you bring a lot of the older players around and just try to welcome him and just kind of see what type of young man he is.”

From the beginning, Elliott knew Wembanyama was an intuitive player, willing to do whatever it took to be the best player he could be.

“We were all kind of surprised because he was peppering us with questions. At that point you kind of realized, just sitting there talking with him, he’s got a different mentality,” Elliott added. “He’s ultra-focused; he’s not concerned about anything away from the court. He’s concerned about getting his rest. You can’t call him after 9 o’clock; he’s getting his sleep, and he’s reading before the games.”

Sean Elliott added that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford, and GM Brian Wright met with Wemby's parents and siblings at one table while the former Spurs had dinner with Wemby as a rookie.

Spurs’ Chris Paul reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s season ending

Spurs veteran Chris Paul reacted to Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending diagnosis. As the NBA world continues to wish Wembanyama the best and a speedy recovery, Paul spoke to the void left in his absence.

Paul explained that Wembanyama’s production cannot be replaced, per Spurs Way’s X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s so much more important. But for us, we know losing a big part of our team like that is by committee, and trust me, you can’t replace Vic,” Paul said. “I can’t stand on a guy’s shoulders and block every shot that comes toward the rim. Aside from his basketball ability, his charisma and what he brings into the locker room, I think, is what we’ll miss most.”

The Spurs will host the Pistons on Friday.