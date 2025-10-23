The San Antonio Spurs produced a dominant 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on opening day at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. In what was a historic, record-breaking night for Victor Wembanyama, who was playing his first official game since February, he scored 40 points and had 15 rebounds.

En route to that stat line was a dominant dunk over none other than Anthony Davis, who finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds with 7-22 shooting. Per a clip posted by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel on X, Wemby initially won the defensive rebound after a failed shot from the Mavericks.

This is against Anthony Davis, a multi-time All-Defensive player and one of the best frontcourt defenders in the league. Wembanyama makes him look like some random guy at the park. Year 3 Wemby is different. pic.twitter.com/usLluJtkAB — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

He then drove alone to the three-point line where he was met with a double-team headed by AD. However, all it took for the 7 foot 4 inch forward was a slight shuffle, after which he drove past Davis and proceeded to land a left-handed dunk.

“This is against Anthony Davis, a multi-time All-Defensive player and one of the best frontcourt defenders in the league. Wembanyama makes him look like some random guy at the park. Year 3 Wemby is different,” Siegel wrote on X, clearly impressed with the ease with which Wemby completed the dunk.

Wembanyama posted 21 points by halftime, set a Spurs record for points in a season opener, and keyed a 13–0 run late in the second quarter. The game also saw Cooper Flagg make his official debut, along with No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper.

Flagg finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds but did not score until the first possession of the second half. Harper on the other hand came off the Spurs bench in the first quarter and sparked a surge that put San Antonio in control, finishing with 15 points.

Regardless, the night chiefly belonged to Wembanyama, who led the Spurs to three dominant quarters that helped them bring home a 32-point win. Stephon Castle added 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists and was the second-highest scorer for San Antonio.