Victor Wembanyama is the next big thing in the NBA, and he and the San Antonio Spurs are not too far out from challenging for a championship soon. The Spurs recently brought in De'Aaron Fox via trade, uniting Wembanyama with a former All-Star point guard who's still in his prime — giving San Antonio quite the one-two punch to build around especially when the 21-year-old Frenchman also made the All-Star team for this year's festivities in San Francisco.

In fact, going to the All-Star Game could be an opportunity for Wembanyama to start recruiting other players to join the Spurs, the dormant powerhouse of the league that is now waking up. But it seems as though the budding superstar has no interest in doing so, preferring instead to remain in his element and cheer on his teammate Stephon Castle, who will be participating in the Slam Dunk Contest.

“I don't have any interest in making friends or trying to do anything. I'm here for work,” Wembanyama said while adding that he's looking forward to “watching Steph go crazy” in the dunk contest, as per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

The 21-year-old superstar is making a name for himself as a no nonsense superstar, but the reality of the NBA is that fraternizing with the league's best players could go a long way towards creating for yourself a brighter future in the league. Of course, Wembanyama can be good enough in the future to lead the Spurs to the title as their best player, but it always helps to have as stacked of a roster as they can have in their bid to win the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Regardless of Wembanyama's plans for the All-Star weekend, however, fans should be treated to an incredible delight as they witness the Spurs star participate in the first of many All-Star games.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs got next

The Spurs are doing an incredible job of building around Victor Wembanyama. It was such a major win for them to acquire De'Aaron Fox without having to give up one of Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Jeremy Sochan — instead trading away bench pieces in Zach Collins and Tre Jones as well as giving up three first-round picks (two technically since the Charlotte Hornets one won't be conveying).

Fox should help the Spurs play at a breakneck pace, and the pick-and-roll connection between him and Wembanyama should be at the core of what San Antonio will be trying to achieve for the next few years.