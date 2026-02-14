San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made clear Saturday that he will not become emotional when Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James eventually retires.

Speaking during NBA All-Star Media Day at Intuit Dome, Wembanyama was asked whether he would shed a tear when James steps away from the game.

“No.” laughing

He then added:

“I’m not going to shed a tear but it is going to be very weird for sure.”

Wemby on whether he cry when Lebron retires: “No” pic.twitter.com/dXHLb3eEtl — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2026

The lighthearted exchange came as players reflected on sharing what could potentially be James’ final All-Star appearance. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was posed the same question and offered a different response.

“Am I going to shed a tear? I might cry a little bit.” laughing.

Ant: “I might cry a little bit” who th is asking this question??? https://t.co/sUFOBY7wPo pic.twitter.com/e66sP1tsus — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 14, 2026

James, 41, is currently in his 23rd NBA season and continues to produce at a high level for the Lakers. Through 36 games, he is averaging 22 points, 7.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range in 33.3 minutes per contest. Los Angeles enters the weekend with a 33-21 record.

On Thursday night, James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in the Lakers’ 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, further adding to a résumé that spans two decades.

Wembanyama has previously spoken about what he can learn from James’ longevity and professionalism, calling him an example of how to navigate the spotlight as the face of the league. As the NBA transitions into a new era, the Spurs’ 22-year-old centerpiece is widely viewed as one of the league’s future standard-bearers.

Whether emotional or not, Wembanyama acknowledged that James’ eventual departure will mark a significant shift across the NBA landscape.