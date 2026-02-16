Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had himself quite a weekend. While the NBA All-Star festivities didn't exactly end up being must-see television, Edwards had a blast, performing consistently on Sunday night during the All-Star Game and bagging home the MVP honors in the process after scoring 32 points across three games, including eight in their final win, a 47-21 rout for Team Stars over Team Stripes.

But the Stars certainly faced a few close calls on their way to bagging the NBA All-Star Game crown. They lost to the Stripes in the round robin game, but thankfully, they won their earlier contest against Team World thanks to a game-winner from Scottie Barnes that had Victor Wembanyama exploding in fury due to his team's blown defensive assignments.

This reaction was simply a telltale sign of how seriously Wembanyama was taking the competition, even the All-Star game that's lost its luster in recent years. And the Timberwolves star credited him for infusing some much-needed life into the exhibition contest.

“I ain't gonna lie, Wemby set the tone. He came out playing hard. Hard not to match that so, s**t that’s what happened. Sorry for my language. But that's what happened,” Edwards said in his postgame interview, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards relishes the competition

Edwards is the kind of player who always wants to come up against the best players in the association; that's just the kind of stone-cold killer on the court he wants to be. The Timberwolves star also said that he very much liked the new format the NBA had for this year's edition of the All-Star Game, and that feedback from him will definitely be taken into account by the people responsible.

Now, all that's left for Edwards to do this season is to try and power the Timber