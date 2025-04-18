The San Antonio Spurs may have only won 34 games in 2024-25, but they should contend for NBA championships for years to come. One move that could get them over the hump and ensure that they make the NBA Finals sooner rather than later would be a trade for Domantas Sabonis.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has reported that the Sacramento Kings could eventually blow things up, and a Sabonis trade request is even a possibility. Sabonis led the league with 61 double-doubles. He is a force on the offensive end and the closest thing in the league to Nikola Jokic, who is the best player in the NBA.

However, the Kings have been unable to get out of mediocrity, and they just lost in the Play-in Tournament. Sabonis hasn't signaled that he wants out yet, but that decision could come soon. Even if Sabonis doesn't demand a trade, the Kings might be smart to trade him for a huge haul. Here is what a Sabonis-to-San Antonio trade could look like.

Spurs trade proposal for Domantas Sabonis

Spurs receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings receive: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 first-round pick (via Hawks), 2030 first-round pick (swap options with Timberwolves and Mavericks), two second-round picks

The Spurs might have finished with one of the worst records in the Western Conference this year, but they can likely become a playoff team next season without even making any more moves. The team showed flashes of brilliance with Victor Wembanyama leading the way. The former first-overall pick was one of the most hyped-up prospects ever, and he was living up to the expectations in his second year in the league before his season was shut down due to blood clotting.

Wembanyama was well on his way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, and he still led the league in blocks (176) despite missing every game after the All-Star break. The Spurs also run their offense through the 7-foot-4 big man, as he can do it all with the ball in his hands.

The Spurs were expected to make a potential postseason splash in 2025 because they also traded for De'Aaron Fox. The ex-Kings guard is one of the best point guards in the league, and his speed and clutchness would have worked well alongside Wembanyama had they finished out the season together. The frontcourt player we've seen Fox work well with before Wemabnyama was Sabonis. While they might not be the best of friends, they've certainly proven that they can work well together on the court.

Sabonis can work the high post and get his teammates involved, thanks to his excellent passing ability. His biggest weakness is defense, but that is less of a concern when Wembanyama is waiting in the painted area. Fox, Sabonis, and Wembanyma would form one of the best big threes in the NBA. Additionally, likely Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle has star potential, and the team would even hold onto Devin Vassell in this deal.

The Spurs have two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, but they are ready to win now. Moving those picks, as well as a 2030 first-rounder, would be a smart move if they can return a perennial All-Star talent like Sabonis. His already-established chemistry with Fox is just the cherry on top, assuming there isn't more to the story about their relationship. The Spurs and Kings are comfortable doing business together, so what is stopping them from making a Sabonis trade happen?

Should the Kings trade Domantas Sabonis and embrace a rebuild?

The Kings have what looks like a decent big three on paper, with Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine all on the roster. It didn't work out this season, though, as the team was eliminated from playoff contention when they lost in the Play-in Tournament. The Kings have already fired their general manager, so big roster changes could be coming.

As it stands, this core doesn't have a championship ceiling. Sabonis struggles too much on defense without some rim protection help, which the Kings have almost none of. The Kings ranked 25th in blocks per game. Additionally, although LaVine's sample size in Sacramento was small (32 games), everybody already knows that his pairing with DeRozan is underwhelming.

The two only made the playoffs together on the Bulls once, and they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in 2022. The team needs to hit the reset button. Trades involving LaVine or DeRozan make sense, too, but Sabonis provides the most trade value. In this trade, the Kings receive a veteran mentor in Harrison Barnes and a still-young Keldon Johnson.

Johnson is still 25 years old, and he has even been a key piece for Team USA before, despite the squad always being filled with NBA All-Stars. Johnson's numbers were down this past season, but he averaged 22 points per game as recently as 2023. On top of that, the Kings would add three draft picks, two of which might end up in the NBA Draft lottery this year. The team could immediately kick off their rebuild with some promising building blocks.