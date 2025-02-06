Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his third 50+ point game in three weeks, leading his team to a 140-109 blowout win against the Phoenix Suns. After Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz, Shai tallied 52 points the following week in a loss to the Golden State Warriors before netting 50 in Wednesday's win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander delivered an honest take on his streak of scoring 50+ points in three consecutive weeks.

“It doesn't feel different,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like I'm getting better, most importantly. Skill-wise, mentality-wise, sharpening my blade, sharpening my tools. So, whether they go in or not just making sure I'm getting better is the most important thing.”

In terms of scoring 50+ points in a seven-game span, Gilgeous-Alexander joins the likes of Hall of Fame talents such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. Shai addressed it means to join an elite group of NBA scorers.

“Honestly, it doesn't mean that much to me,” he said. “Those guys have done so many great things with the game. I'm so far off with that. It's cool, but I don't think too much of it. Like I said before, the most important thing is to know that I'm getting better through this process. Some nights it's going to look like this, some nights it's going to look like missed shots, and still playing through those, and finding a way to win through those. That's what I'm after. That's what I'm chasing. That's what, I guess, fills my cup at night. Just knowing that I got better.

“That I'm taking the right steps in the right direction to ultimately win basketball games at a very high level, and hoist a trophy at the end of the season. That's what matters most to me, but all the other stuff is cool,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his pregame routine with Thunder fans

Thunder All-Star Shai Gigleous-Alexander embraces signing autographs for fans. It's become a part of his pregame routine and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

A reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about it recently.

“I used to be a kid and wanted autographs,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I just think if I had a chance to get Kobe Bryant's autograph, for example, as a kid, I'd do anything for it. So, I try to take a few minutes to make a kid's dream come true.”

The Thunder will host the Raptors on Friday.