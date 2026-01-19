The Toronto Raptors suffered both a 110-93 loss and another frontcourt setback Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers when rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles exited in the third quarter with a left thumb injury.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter when Los Angeles guard Lula Doncic struck Murray-Boyles' left thumb while reaching in for a steal. No foul was called on the play. Murray-Boyles exited the game in visible discomfort and did not return. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 25 minutes, continuing a productive stretch while filling in at center.

Post-game X-rays came back clean for Murray-Boyles, who was diagnosed with a thumb contusion, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

Murray-Boyles had entered the game already wearing a wrap on his left thumb, which he has used since an initial issue suffered on Dec. 15 against the Miami Heat.

The 20-year-old has become a regular starter and essential contributor amid multiple injuries in Toronto's frontcourt, including Jakob Poeltl, who is currently dealing with a back injury, and RJ Barrett, who is managing an ankle issue.

Article Continues Below

Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 21.5 minutes over 37 games this season. His role has expanded significantly in January, as across his past eight games, all starts, he has averaged 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.

The Raptors dropped their second consecutive game for the first time since late December. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 22 points and nine rebounds, Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 20 points off the bench, and Brandon Ingram added 19 points and seven assists. Toronto slowed down offensively late, scoring just 13 points in the fourth quarter and shooting 29.4% in the final period. The Raptors finished 7-of-32 from three-point range and were held to 93 points, the fewest the Lakers had allowed all season.

Los Angeles was led by Doncic and LeBron James, who scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, and each added seven assists. Deandre Ayton produced a perfect 10-for-10 shooting night for 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Lakers went on a 26-8 tear from late in the third to the middle of the fourth quarter to take the lead.

The Raptors will next visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.