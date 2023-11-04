Quantcast

NBA 2K24 Trendsetters Rewards For Season 2 Are Coming This Weekend!

Discover the exclusive NBA 2K24 Season 2 Trendsetters Rewards available this weekend and enhance your gaming experience.

Julian Ojeda
NBA 2K24 is set to reward its players with the exclusive Trendsetter rewards pack available this weekend. This special pack, unveiled recently by the official NBA 2K Twitter account, is an added incentive for players to log into NBA 2K24 over the next few days.

NBA 2K24 Trendsetters rewards pack encompasses a wide range of rewards:

♦️ 10,000 VC
♦️ 6 Skill Boosts for MyCAREER (10 games)
♦️ MyTEAM Ruby Option Pack for Season 2
♦️ 1 Hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER
♦️ 1 Hour Double XP Coin for MyTEAM

These generous offerings provide players with the opportunity to enhance their MyCAREER players or snag special cards in MyTEAM. Those who have NBA 2K24 can claim their complimentary 10,000 VC among other rewards in the pack.

To retrieve the NBA 2K24 Trendsetters rewards, players should head to the Unopened Packs section within the MyTeam menu. Once there, they can open the pack holding their Trendsetter Exchange card. To finalize the process, they should then go to the Exchange section in the MyTeam menu and complete the exchange by pressing and holding the designated action button.

The NBA 2K24 Trendsetters rewards for Season 2 will be accessible until December 1st, 8 a.m. PST. Players looking forward to the Season 3 Rewards will have to stay tuned, as those details will be announced at a subsequent time.

