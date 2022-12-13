By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

ClutchPoints and the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced a new partnership centered around preserving the stories of basketball legends, per legendsofbasketball.com. Together, they will aim to expand basketball stories to new audiences. And the stories will not only stem from former NBA players, but also those who played in the ABA and WNBA.

“We wanted to innovate how retired players are covered by giving them the same platforms as today’s stars,” said Nish Patel, ClutchPoints’ founder and CEO. “These legends have changed the culture of basketball, and we look forward to refreshing those stories for longtime fans and introducing them to newer ones.”

“With the growth of Legends Media & Entertainment over the last several years, this partnership with ClutchPoints is a perfect opportunity to expand our content and have it exist on a larger platform,” Scott Rochelle said, CEO and President of the NBRPA. “Our exclusive content, as always, will continue to bring to life these amazing stories from our Legends and now to an even larger audience. We look forward to collaborating with ClutchPoints to continue bringing compelling, impactful, and timely content as well as co-creating unique opportunities from our events.”

ClutchPoints is aiming to amplify the NBRPA’s current podcasts. Additionally, ClutchPoints is exploring new show ideas. Weekly content will be produced in the form of game shows, interviews, and documentaries.

This ClutchPoints-NBRPA partnership will provide fans with a fresh take on basketball legends. The NBRPA has a history of innovation, and this venture is no different. The partnership will also do a tremendous job of continuing to develop passion around the game.