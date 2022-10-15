Devin Leary injury news a brutal blow to NC State football’s ACC title hopes

Devin Leary was already ruled out for NC State football’s game vs. Syracuse with a pectoral injury. As it turns out, the injury is far worse than one that will cause him to miss a contest. It’s a brutal blow to the Wolfpack’s ACC title hopes, as well as Leary’s NFL Draft aspirations. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has the details.

Per Feldman, Devin Leary has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn pectoral. As Feldman notes, the NC State football quarterback will have surgery next week, which will be performed by Dr. James Andrews.

Just awful news for Devin Leary and the Wolfpack, who are 5-1 and ranked 15th in the nation at the time of print, largely thanks to the play of their talented quarterback.

Leary had thrown for 1,265 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for three scores on the ground. As ESPN’s Pete Thamel notes, this also puts a damper on any National Football League draft hype that the NC State football star had generated.

However, Leary does have one year of eligibility remaining. It will be interesting to see what he decides to do regarding his playing future.

It will also be interesting to see how this affects the Wolfpack’s chances in the ACC. Before the injury, they looked like a legitimate challenger to Clemson. Now, it’s anyone’s guess.

Backup quarterback Jack Chambers, a transfer from Charleston Southern, will be tasked with leading the program forward.

No easy task after the injury to Devin Leary.