No. 15 NC State football heads into a tough clash with Syracuse on Saturday and they will be without their QB1, Devin Leary, per ESPN. The signal-caller injured his shoulder last week against Florida State and although he was given a rather wide timetable of one to six weeks before being able to suit up again, Leary isn’t quite ready to return.

Leary, an ACC Preseason Player of the Year, is a fifth-year senior and a huge part of this Wolfpack offense. He’s enjoyed one of the most historic college football careers of any quarterback ever, throwing for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. Video game numbers.

In place of Devin Leary, the Wolfpack plan to start backup Jack Chambers, who just arrived this offseason as a transfer. Leary sustained the injury when he took a nasty hit from a 300-pound lineman on the Seminoles last week, who was ultimately penalized for roughing the passer. Leary was seen in an arm sling after the exiting in notable pain.

On a more positive note, there’s a chance he doesn’t miss too much time. NC State has a bye in Week 8 before three home games in a row. While there is no guarantee he’ll be back against Virginia Tech on October 27th, Leary at least has a couple of weeks to recover.

The Wolfpack are off to a 5-1 start in the ACC and Saturday will be a good test against unbeaten Syracuse. Without Devin Leary it’s going to be more difficult, but Chambers is a proven FCS QB. It’ll be interesting to see what he does with his first start at NC State.