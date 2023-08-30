UConn starts their quest for a second straight bowl game as they face NC State in week one. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an NC State-UConn prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last year, it was an 8-5 year for the Wolfpack of NC State. After starting 4-0, including a win over UConn, NC State would go 4-4 to finish the year before falling in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Maryland. The offense last year was solid. They were third in the nation in total yards and would average over 35 points per game. Brennan Armstrong is coming in to replace Devin Leary and will attempt to recreate the same results. He will have to do so without three of the top four targets from last year. On defense, it is time for players who have waited their turn to step up. Multiple seniors left last year's squad, but veteran depth is now in starting roles and will look to have solid results.

UConn comes in after shocking the football world last year. In 2011, this squad was 1-11, and in came Jim Mora. He turned this squad around and led them to a 6-6 regular season. That would bring them to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, where they would lose to Marshall. Last year, the offense was run-heavy and based on patience. They struggled in the passing game and will look to be better this year. The defense struggled against quality ground attacks but should be better than last year. The secondary is now loaded with experience and will be looking to take the next step.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-UCONN Odds

NC State: -14.5 (-115)

UConn: -14.5 (-105)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. UConn

TV: CBS SportsNet

Stream: FuboTV

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread

The offense will go this year as Brennan Armstrong goes. Last year at Virginia he threw for 2,210 yards and seven touchdowns under a new offensive system. The hope is he will be back in 2021 form though. In 2021 Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns. Overall at UVA, he threw for over 9,000 yards and over 55 touchdowns in his time. Robert Anae was his offensive coordinator in his best year, and they are back together. He should get good protection as well. NC State returns three of their five linemen from last year, and they are a good pass-blocking unit.

Behind him, the Wolfpack returns a year-round running. Jordan Houston will be the primary back but is also expected to have some split duties. Last year he ran for 544 yards but did not score. He was the top running back last year, but rushing touchdowns were spread among four other guys. That could be similar this year. With the expectation that Armstrong can get downfield like Leary did last year.

On defense, Dave Doeren is hoping to have more of the expected. He has had solid defenses in his time at NC State and is not expecting anything less this year. Many of the best playmakers are gone, but Payton Wilson is back. Wilson was tied for second on the team in tackles last year, while Aldo had 4.5 sacks and an interception last season. Meanwhile, Devin Vann is also back. He is a powerful defensive tackle who had 4.5 sacks last year. He can get into the backfield with some ease, and if can do that in this game, he will cause major issues for UConn.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread

The offense was one of the worst in the pass last year. True freshman Zion Turner was the starter all year after Ta; Quan Roberson tore his ACL in the opening game. Roberson is back though, and the offense should be more efficient. He is a Penn State transfer and should be a solid quarterback. He does not have a lot of time under his belt. Last year he threw just two passes before being hurt, while he threw only 29 in his time at Penn State. He is a good dual-threat quarterback though and was ranked as a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

It may not be Roberson at quarterback though. While he offers a lot with his leg, Joe Fagnano comes in offering a lot with his arm. In four years are Maine, Fagnano completed nearly 60 percent of his passes, while throwing for 5,466 yards. He threw for 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his time there. Fagnano had Power Five interest but ended up competing for the job at UConn.

On the offensive line, they bring back four of their five starters from last year. Whoever ends up taking the bulk of the snaps will be getting good protection. They will also have some solid weapons. Louis Hansen comes in from Michigan. He has been described as a wide receiver with a tight ends body. Hansen can play in the slot, but also run blocks very well and can play in close. He gets off the line of scrimmage well and is a quality route runner. He learned a lot during his time at Michigan and will be looking to make an impact in this game. UConn also brings back Kevens Clercius. He had just 24 receptions last year but showed a lot of speed. If he can pair with a quality tight end under Neath, that should open things up for him and allow him to score.

Final NC State-UConn Prediction & Pick

The public has hammered picking NC State after the victory last year, and the fact that this is a power five against the group of five teams. Still, UConn is a lot closer to being a respectable program than a punching bag. Most likely, Joe Fagnano is going to be the starting quarterback, but with a great change of pace man behind him, it would not be surprising to see them run both guys in there. NC State has a new quarterback, but he already knows the offense. They lost a lot of quality defense, but are still a great team. There are a lot of reasons to back NC State, but Dave Doeren has a habit of not wanting to show a lot early. Expect them to play conservatively and just get the win while UConn gets the cover.

Final NC State-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn +14.5 (-115)