The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Indiana State Sycamores in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Our NCAA baseball odds series has our TCU Indiana State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Indiana State.

This is Game 1 of the Super Regionals in the NCAA Tournament. The best-of-three series will produce one of the eight teams at the upcoming College World Series in Omaha.

TCU caught fire at the Fayetteville Regional, bludgeoning the host Arkansas Razorbacks multiple times and storming to a regional championship. TCU scored over 10 runs in each of its two wins over Arkansas, pelting the Razorbacks with several home runs in an avalanche of power hitting. The Horned Frogs hope that moving to Terre Haute, Ind., for this Super Regional series doesn't cool off their bats.

Indiana State fell behind Wright State, 5-2, in the opening game of the Terre Haute Regional one week ago. The Sycamores were able to rally to win that game, and they didn't look back. They defeated Iowa to win the regional title and earn yet another weekend of playoff baseball on their home field. Indiana State took advantage of the wildness of Iowa pitchers, whose combination of walks and hit batsmen gave the Sycamores a lot of free bases they translated into runs.

Here are the TCU-Indiana State NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: TCU-Indiana State Odds

TCU: -1.5 (+110) ML: -174

Indiana State: +1.5 (-144) ML: +136

Over: 11.5 (-118)

Under: 11.5 (-112)

How To Watch TCU vs. Indiana State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: Approx. 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The case for TCU is a strong one. The Horned Frogs have already won a regional on another team's field, so this Super Regional in Terre Haute should not intimidate them. Second, TCU unloaded on Arkansas last week, crushing one home run after another. Some might call a home run-heavy offense unsustainable, but the key point to make is that TCU hitters are making very solid contact, driving the ball into the outfield. They're not hitting weak ground balls or bloopers. They aren't getting cheap hits or lucky unearned runs. These guys are locked in at the plate, and Indiana State does not have the dominant, high-end pitching needed to slow this offense down. TCU certainly appears to be the better team. The Frogs are favored on the road for a reason.

Why Indiana State Could Cover The Spread

The Sycamores' comeback against Wright State settled them down and enabled them to play winning baseball this past weekend. Indiana State succeeded against Iowa because its hitters were patient and were able to work counts, getting on base and creating situational pressure on Iowa's pitchers. That patient approach at the plate can not only score lots of runs against TCU, but wear out the Horned Frogs' pitching staff. Arkansas hitters weren't able to do that against TCU — not well enough, at least. Indiana State shows signs of being able to give TCU a tougher fight than what Arkansas managed to do last weekend.

Final TCU-Indiana State Prediction & Pick

TCU's hitters are locked in, and Indiana State doesn't seem to have the quality of pitching needed to play low-scoring games, which is what the Sycamores would prefer. TCU is the better play.

Final TCU-Indiana State Prediction & Pick: TCU ML (-174)