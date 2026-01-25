As the unranked Auburn basketball team has upset certain programs this season already, add another one to the list after their 76-67 win over the No. 16 Florida Gators. With the Auburn basketball team led by head coach Steven Pearl, son of Bruce Pearl, he would speak about how the road win over Florida is monumental.

The Tigers started hot in the first half, outscoring the Gators 43-28, which led the program to close out the second half with the big win, one that Pearl said could have been “one of the best road wins” the team has ever had.

“Oh, man. That’s an unbelievable win for our ball club. We’ve been here for 11 years, and that might be the best road win that we’ve ever had as a program,” Pearl said, according to AL.com. “If you look back at Auburn basketball history, that might be one of the best road wins we’ve ever had as a program.”

Auburn basketball's Steven Pearl on the history against Florida

While the Auburn basketball team and Pearl look to be head and shoulders over everyone else, a win against the Gators on Saturday is a massive step in the right direction. Pearl spoke more about the big road win, especially the number that Florida has had over the Tigers, but there is also a connection with head coach Todd Golden, who was under Bruce Pearl's staff in Auburn, along with the coach's son.

Pearl would speak at length about the respect he has for Golden and the “fiery competitor” he has, while doubling down on the win.

“Yeah, I mean, Todd’s had our number since we’ve been here. They’ve won three out of four, and every time we’ve played, it’s been for something significant — SEC Tournament championship, Final Four, they go on to win a national championship. This game, for us, was huge. We made up a lot of ground as far as where we were in the SEC going into this week. To do it on the road twice, it meant a lot for our program,” Pearl said.

Auburn is now 13-7, 4-3 in the SEC, looking for four straight wins against the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.