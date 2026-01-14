The Clemson Tigers’ current win streak hit eight games following their 74-50 win against Boston College on Tuesday, and it was Nick Davidson who led the way off the bench with a game-high 25 points. Following the win, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell spoke about the impact Nick Davidson has been having this season, as per Griffin Barfield of Sports Illustrated.

“I think he’s playing a lot better than most people realize,” Brownell said after the game. He also mentioned that Davison does a lot of the little things that go unnoticed, and that in the grand scheme of things, he is a very underrated player.

In addition to his points, Nick Davidson also finished with three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shots in 25 minutes. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Davidson has played in all 18 games so far for Clemson, including 10 starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This is his first season at Clemson after playing the past three years at Nevada. After his best season statistically, Davidson entered the transfer portal and committed to Clemson. Davidson arrived at Nevada for the 2021-22 season, but ended up redshirting that year.

As far as the bigger picture for Clemson, the Tigers improved to 15-3 with the win against Boston College, and a perfect 5-0 in ACC play. They are currently leading the ACC standings, and are ranked No. 22 in the AP men’s basketball poll. Last year, Brownell was rewarded with a contract extension.