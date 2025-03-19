The Clemson basketball team made an Elite Eight run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament before losing to Alabama. This time, the Tigers have high hopes again as they begin March Madness with a showdown against No. 12 McNeese. Meanwhile, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell's name swirled in Indiana coaching rumors.

On Tuesday, those rumors ended as Indiana hired West Virginia's Darian DeVries to be the next coach. On Wednesday, just one day before Clemson's NCAA Tournament game against McNeese, Jon Rothstein reported that the Tigers and Brownell are working on a contract extension.

“Sources: Clemson is working to finalize a new six-year contract for Brad Brownell.”

ESPN's Pete Thamel added that the deal is “pending board approval” and should be “finalized in the near future.”

While Brownell's name was linked to the Indiana job, he shut down those conversations quickly.

“I’m not going to talk about potential jobs. I have a great job, and I’m 100% focused on this team and what we’ve got ahead of us and trying to do everything I can to help us win the next game,” Brownell said. “I’ve never been a self-promoter, and that’s partly because of how much I really like Clemson. I sent both daughters here and have been here 15 years, so I think this place is really a special place, and I am proud of what we built.”

Brownell is finishing up his 15th season as Clemson's head coach and he has a 292-195 record entering this year's NCAA Tournament. Now, the contact extension will keep him in town through 2031, barring another job opening up. After the Elite Eight run a year ago, Clemson gave Brownell a new five-year contract worth $20 million, and now they are giving him another after the Indiana rumblings swirled.

Clemson takes on Will Wade, the former LSU coach, and McNeese on Thursday in a tough 5-12 game in the Round of 64, but the Tigers have a lot of pieces and excitement brewing in hopes of another deep March Madness run.