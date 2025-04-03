After a stellar first year, Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is being compared to some of the greatest players in program history. As Duke enters the Final Four as favorites against Houston on Saturday, Flagg is searching for more than a national championship—he is searching for a place in history.

To become one of the greatest Duke basketball players of all time.

Not only that but inevitable comparisons are being made to one of the greatest college-turned-pro players of all time, Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony was a standout freshman when he led Syracuse to the national championship in 2003. If Flagg follows suit, he will find himself in good company.

On the latest episode of the podcast, 7 pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Anthony makes the case that Flagg is more on par with Zion Williamson. With a championship, he could join the elite club that includes Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, and JJ Reddick.

“He gets to the small room easy with that win,” Anthony said. “Like he’s on his way. He’s close to the table. They’ve got their own table him and Zion and those guys, that’s their table. The small room is like Grant Hill, Christian, Bobby, JJ, like these are the small room, he can be that guy at that table. He leads in every statistical category. I enjoy watching him play because he just impacts the game at a totally high level.”

A Duke national title could increase Cooper Flagg's stature

In the era of one-and-done, Flagg's ascendance at Duke has been remarkable. A national championship will only add to his incredible story.

The rising star won both the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Flagg recovered from an ankle injury in the ACC tournament against Georgia Tech which sidelined him for two games. He has since been on a tear during the tournament and looks stronger than ever.

Now with Duke basketball poised to win their sixth national title in program history, Flagg's repertoire could look even more impressive.