Sometimes, what doesn't show up in the stat sheet is the most impactful. That is how Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer felt about Caleb Foster's performance against Alabama in the Elite Eight.

While they took down Alabama 85-65, Scheyer joined some elite Duke basketball company. Still, the head coach made sure to give props to his players.

Following the game, he spoke with Andy Katz of the NCAA regarding Foster's performance.

Following the game, he spoke with Andy Katz of the NCAA regarding Foster's performance.

“I thought Caleb's minutes were huge,” Scheyer said. “Caleb has hung in there, stuck with it. He's shown incredible toughness. Couldn't be more proud of him.

“What I love about Caleb's game was the five points and three assists. His defense, his rebounding. He just did everything and gave us a big lift.”

Jon Scheyer credits Caleb Foster for Duke's basketball win

Oftentimes, the energy and hustle guys are the ones who dictate a game. Still, with the Crimson Tide's high-octane offense, they needed a disruptor and Foster was just that.

He and the entire Duke basketball unit made life difficult for opposing head coach Nate Oats. The Blue Devils size was a major proponent in the outcome of the game.

Still, the depth of the Blue Devils was truly felt during the Elite Eight matchup. Now, they have another Final Four to look forward to.

They will face the winner of Houston and Tennessee on Sunday. Regardless of that game, whoever plays Duke basketball will have their hands full.

Still, it will likely be a defensive slugfest between the two teams. The beauty of March though is that players start to emerge at the ideal time.

Safe to say that might've happened for Foster and Duke. He'll look to sustain that momentum heading into the Final Four. After all, Flagg and Duke basketball accomplished a feat not seen since 1994. They'll look to build on that.

For now, the team will likely relish another Final Four appearance. It's familiar territory for Scheyer, but likely not for his players. If he continues with what has been working, then his players, like Foster, can adjust easily.