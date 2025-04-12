Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg became a special club member after winning the 2025 Wooden Award as the best college basketball player. A club that includes the likes of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson.

He was more than gracious when accepting the honor, per Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“I don't think I can put it in perspective,” he said. “It's just a surreal feeling and it's such an honor to be here and get this recognition. It's just such a cool feeling for me to get this recognition. To be in that company and follow that legacy as those three players as a freshman to win the award. It's definitely cool to join such elite company. It just gives me a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Flagg is coming off a historic season culminating in Duke reaching the Final Four. Despite the stinging loss to Houston, Flagg overcame an ankle injury and became Duke's catalyst throughout the tournament. NBA experts say that Flagg's future professional prospects look promising in mock drafts.

In light of all he has achieved, Flagg maintains a strong sense of perspective.

Cooper Flagg's humility stands out above all else

Anyone playing for Duke is bound to feel tremendous pressure to succeed. Flagg has done that and then some while maintaining a humble attitude.

In July 2025, Flagg played in a star-studded scrimmage against the U.S. Olympic team before he started with Duke. He offered a humble take on playing against Durant, LeBron James, and Steph Curry.

“I was pretty surprised just because it's not like a normal thing,” he said to ESPN Sunday. “So I was definitely really honored and just excited that I had this opportunity. If you think about it, you're able to learn from… if you look at their team, it's nobody better. So it's just being come out here and learn, this is a great experience and I'm really just humbled and I'm really grateful and blessed that I was selected.”

In January, Flagg scored 42 points, had seven assists, and grabbed six rebounds as Duke defeated Notre Dame 86-78. He took it all in stride when speaking to the media afterward.

“I'm really just trying to do whatever it takes to win the game out there, he said. “I'm just gonna take the open shots and make the right play. I just gotta give the credit to my teammates. They were just giving me open looks from the jump.”

Whatever the future holds, Flagg is likely to maintain this poised outlook.