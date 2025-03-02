Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey have lived up to the preseason hype, and will likely get picked second and third after Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the star freshmen haven't been enough to save the Scarlet Knights (14-15, 7-11 Big Ten) from misery.

The kids would say that Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell “crashed out” after losing 84-82 to Michigan, via Rutgers radio's Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson.

“Just f**king devastated for our f**king guys,” the former Stony Brook basketball boss said. “We played so hard, f**cking the whole time. Excuse my language.”

The Knights lost on a three-point buzzer-beater by Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett, who drilled it from several feet beyond the arc as Harper closed out.

Pikiell was devastated by that play and the No. 15 Wolverines' (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) home whistle.

“A couple of (down the) stretch calls, I thought there were travels (on Michigan),” he continued. “Couldn’t get a stop, but couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Coming into this place and playing toe-to-toe with them the whole time, and you lose on that play?”

Pikiell's assessment of the referees was correct, as they missed both a travel and double-dribble call on the Wolverines before the timeout on their final possession. Michigan also shot 32 free throws compared to Rutgers' 18, and the Knights were called for 23 fouls against the Wolverines' 15. That's just how it goes in the Big Ten, though, via The Asbury Park Press's Jerry Carino.

“Remember, though: This works both ways. On Sunday, the Scarlet Knights outshot USC 28-14 from the stripe and won by 10 [at home],” he wrote. “Big Ten home cooking. That's just the way the league's officials roll. It's stupid and amateurish, but that's what they do.”

Harper scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3 PT) with four rebounds, three steals, and one assist across 34 minutes, but didn't come up big in the last moments. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder was held off the scoreboard after his layup with 4:17 to go, and his late close-out on Burnett's buzzer-beater gave the 41-percent three-point shooter too much room.

Bailey, though, made a contested fadeaway jumper to put Rutgers up 80-79 with 44 seconds to go. The 6-foot-10, 200-pounder finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3 PT), three assists, one steal, and a team-high nine rebounds across 36 minutes. It wasn't his best effort of the season, but it showcased his clutch gene and glass-cleaning ability.

What's next for the Knights' star duo?

Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey must finish strong for Rutgers

Harper has rebounded after being hampered by a high ankle sprain in January. The New Jersey native scored 34 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3 PT) in the 89-85 overtime win against Washington on Feb. 19 and 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3 PT) with nine assists and six steals in the 95-85 win over USC. He likely has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft locked up unless something unforeseen happens, as his scoring and facilitation abilities should make him an impact NBA player off the bat next season.

Bailey, though, is more vulnerable. The Tennessee native hasn't had a dominant game since his 37-point masterpiece in the Knights' 79-72 win vs. Northwestern on Jan. 29, when Harper was out. Rutgers won't make the NCAA Tournament unless it wins the Big Ten Tournament, so he could use a couple more memorable outings to fend off Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe (14.8 PPG) at No. 3.

Next up for the Knights is a road clash with No. 2o Purdue (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten on Tuesday before a Senior Night matchup with Minnesota (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) on March 9. Rutgers needs at least one win to lock up a spot in the conference tournament, which would give Harper and Bailey more chances to impress before the draft.