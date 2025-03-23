The Florida Gators have been one of the best teams in the country during the 2024-25 NCAA regular season, but they were tested in a big way against UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida didn't manage to put away UConn until late in the second half, and following the 77-75 win, head coach Todd Golden spoke about being able to advance to the Sweet 16 during a postgame interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.

“We just stayed the course. Obviously it didn't go our way for a large portion of that game after a good start,” Golden said. “Our team is tough. We have great senior leadership, we just wanted to continue to be ourselves and do it a little bit better, and in the last six minutes of the game we did that very well.”

Florida was led by senior point guard Walter Clayton Jr. who dropped 23 points and hit several big shots and free-throws down the stretch of the game to help hold off UConn. Golden also spoke about the impact Clayton had in leading Florida to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Incredible leader, great player, teammates believe in him,” Golden said. “Great to have the ball in his hands when you need somebody to step up and make a big shot. His teammates stepped up for him today, helped us get this win, and he stepped up closing this victory out for us.”

After two straight seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament (2022 and 2023), Florida has now made consecutive March Madness appearances with Todd Golden at the helm. In three seasons with the Gators, Golden has complied an overall record of 71-33.

Last season, Florida was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They now await the winner of Maryland and Colorado State in the Sweet 16.