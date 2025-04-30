Georgetown basketball added to its transfer portal class with a 7-foot-1 center from St. John's. The Hoyas are coming off an encouraging season under Ed Cooley that saw them win their most Big East games since the 2018-2019 season. Now, however, is the time for this program to take that next step and make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid. Cooley has gotten off to a solid start in the portal to this point, and he just added to his 2025 class.

According to ON3 National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton, the Hoyas have landed the commitment of Vincent Iwuchukwu. The St. John's transfer will be joining the third team of his college career, having also previously played at USC. Iwuchukwu played about seven minutes a game for the Red Storm, averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Georgetown basketball will likely need to replace two critical players from last season

The Hoyas will likely be losing their two best players from 2024. Micah Peavy, who was a terrific find for Cooley in the portal last offseason, is out of eligibility, and star center Thomas Sorber is likely off to the NBA. The Hoyas additionally lost starting shooting guard Jayden Epps to the portal.

Point guard Malik Mack will be back, and Georgetown basketball is bringing in two talented Big 12 guards. The first is Baylor's Langston Love, followed by Arizona's KJ Lewis. The two will be instant starters and bring a physicality that fits the style of play Cooley wants to bring to DC. The Hoyas, however, did receive some unfortunate news recently with the de-commitment of former Georgia Tech forward Duncan Powell. The grad transfer ended up joining Big East rival Providence.

Overall, despite having the 27th-ranked portal class, Cooley still has his hands full this offseason. There are plenty of roster spots to fill, and the Big East is not going to be any easier this coming season. St. John's is projected to be a top ten team once again, and UConn will likely also be a national title contender. The Hoyas have steadily progressed under Cooley, and he has a track record of elevating programs in his third year. Regardless of who's on the team in 2025, Georgetown basketball will head into next season expecting to take that third-year jump.