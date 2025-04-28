What a time it is to be a college sports fan. With the transfer portal and coaching carousel churning out storylines well into the spring, college basketball is finding new ways to take up more of the sports calendar. Sometimes that means Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood posting AI-generated pictures of himself after landing a big transfer.

Andrej Stojakovic, son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, committed to the Illini on Monday, causing his new coach to celebrate with a nod to his Serbian heritage.

Behold.

As Matt Norlander of CBS Sports pointed out, next year's Illini team will have five players whose last names end in “ic.”

“Today in college basketball: The head coach of Illinois is posting AI-rendered images of himself in Balkan Cold War-era aesthetic after he landed a fifth commitment from player whose last name ends in ‘ic,'” he wrote in a quoted post of Underwood's new pic.

Underwood also brought in Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic, a.k.a. Big Z, who is a capable shooter and elite shot-blocker. He even played professionally in Croatia before coming stateside for college.

Andrej Stojakovic joins Illinois basketball after a breakout year

California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) brings the ball up court against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Spectrum Center.
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stojakovic is about to play for his third school in as many years, but will step up a weight class from the ACC to the Big Ten. Playing at Cal in its inaugural ACC season, Stojakovic put up 17.9 points per game as his team went 14-19. That's a 10-point increase from his freshman season at Stanford in 11 more minutes per contest.

“They believe I'm the missing piece to a national championship team,” Stojakovic said of the Illini, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

He will be counted on to help replace Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley, Illinois' two freshmen that are now headed to the NBA Draft. Stojakovic will have to be more efficient for that to happen; he shot 42.7% overall and 31.8% from three last year.

Stojakovic committed to Illinois after considering a return to Stanford and an offer from Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels.