For most of this season, Iowa State basketball looked like one of the premier national title contenders in college basketball. However, the Cyclones have been slumping lately while they deal with injuries to some of their key players.

On Tuesday night, this struggles came to a massive head. Iowa State went into Stillwater and was upset 74-68 by Oklahoma State, one of the worst teams in the Big 12. This loss drops TJ Otzelberger and company to just 11-6 in Big 12 play this season, putting their potential double bye in the conference tournament in serious danger.

On Tuesday night, the Cyclones were missing star guard Keshon Gilbert, who has been dealing with a muscle strain. After the game, Otzelberger didn't have much of an update on one of the best players in the Big 12, via Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register.

“I just know he wasn't available and we're going to continue to act in his best interest and do what's best for him, make sure that his health is first and foremost,” Otzelberger said, per Rapay. “When he's ready to play, he will.”

Gilbert has missed Iowa State's last two games because of the injury and the Cyclones have lost both games. They were also missing star guard Curtis Jones due to an illness on Saturday against Houston, but he was able to return for this game.

In order for this Iowa State basketball team to reach its lofty goals in the Big 12 and beyond, it will need Gilbert to be back and firing on all cylinders. Coming into Tuesday's game, the UNLV transfer was second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game and also led the team in assists with 4.5 dimes a night. He is one of the best players in the country at getting to the rim and finishing at the basket, which has become a critical part of this Iowa State offense.

Jones, who averages more than 17 points per game to lead the team, struggled in his return after being under the weather. He shot just 2-for-8 from the field and scored 11 points in the loss.

Iowa State is solidly a No. 3 seed in most projections at the moment, but this loss will drop it much closer to that No. 4 line than the No. 2 line that it has appeared on for most of the season. Otzelberger and company will have a chance to snap this current two-game losing streak on Saturday at home against Arizona.