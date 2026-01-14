It has been an up-and-down ride of late for the Kansas Jayhawks, and their latest stop gave head coach Bill Self something to feel good about. Kansas basketball scored a huge win Tuesday night, as the Jayhawks convincingly beat the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones to the tune of an 84-63 score in front of over 15,000 fans at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

“I was in a better mood coaching tonight,” the 63-year-old Self told reporters following the game, via Rachel Hallam of KWCH 12 News.

Kansas basketball went down to work early. By halftime, the Jayhawks had built a 21-point lead, which was more than enough to weather the Cyclones' fightback attempt in the final 20 minutes of the contest.

Tre White led the way for Kansas with 19 points to go with five 3-pointers, while star freshman Darryn Peterson and Melvin Council Jr. provided 16 and 15 points, respectively. Overall, the Jayhawks shot efficiently from the floor, making 51 percent of their field goal attempts and going 12-for-24 from behind the arc.

But Kansas' defense can't be overlooked, as Iowa State was held to only 37 percent shooting from the field.

“Well above what it has been, Self said of his team's defense against Iowa State (h/t Hallam). “Our intensity level was at a better level than it has been all year.”

The win over Iowa State could be enough for Kansas to appear in the next edition of the Top 25 AP Poll. In any case, the Jayhawks got a huge Quadrant 1 victory that boosts their resume for a higher seed in March.

Kansas, which improved to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, will host the Baylor Bears next on Friday.