Following a decent 2024-25 season for Kentucky in the first year with Mark Pope at the helm as head coach, the Wildcats lost a prized commit as four-star guard Acaden Lewis made the decision to re-open his recruitment and decommit from Kentucky. Amid his decision, Lewis released a message to Pope and to the program, as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

”I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me,” Lewis said. “It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary.”

“This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky,” Lewis continued. “I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds.”

Acaden Lewis had originally committed to Kentucky back in November, but now becomes one of the best players available on the recruitment market. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 7 point guard prospect in the country. With Lewis off the board, the Wildcats still have five-star guard Jasper Johnson and four-star center Malachi Moreno in their 2025 recruiting class.

Lewis’ decommittment comes after the Wildcats picked up several major additions in the transfer portal. One of the biggest names in the portal, big man Jayden Quaintance, opted to transfer to Kentucky from Arizona State. Quaintance was originally committed to Kentucky as a high school senior, but decommitted after John Calipari left to Arkansas.

Kentucky also got another major win in the transfer portal with the addition of former Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate. Dioubate had been one of the most sought-after players in the portal from other Power Four schools.

Quaintance and Dioubate are among several players Kentucky has grabbed from the transfer portal which also includes Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe and Tulane wing Kam Williams.

This past season, Pope’s first at the helm, Kentucky finished with an overall record of 24-12, 10-8 in SEC play, and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.