Kentucky basketball got a mixed bag of injury updates ahead of Saturday's clash with Arkansas. Former Wildcats' head coach John Calipari is returning to Rupp Arena in one of the season's most anticipated games. The Razorbacks desperately need a signature win to get back in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid. On the other side of the floor is head coach Mark Pope's team, coming off a massive win against No. 8 Tennesee.

The Wildcats will subsequently lose and gain a starter going into this matchup. According to College Basketball Insider for CBS Sports, Jon Rothstein, Kentucky's starting point guard, Lamont Butler, will not play tomorrow due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Vanderbilt. However, starting forward Andrew Carr, who's been dealing with a back injury, has been listed as probable.

Saturday's clash against Arkansas will be emotional for Kentucky basketball

While his tenure may not have ended the way fans wanted, John Calipari was a legendary coach in Lexington. In 15 seasons, the Hall of Famer won 76.9% of his games with Kentucky basketball, made four Final Four appearances, and won the 2012 National Championship. The Wildcats also collected six SEC regular-season championships and six SEC tournaments during this period.

After years of struggling to regain its dominant form, Calipari got this program back to where it belongs. And, in his first year, Mark Pope has done a solid job living up to those standards. While the Wildcats have had some uneven performances this season, they are currently the twelfth-ranked team in the country. This is not bad at all, especially considering that Kentucky basketball has faced five top-ten teams and seven top-15 teams overall.

However, the schedule will not get any easier for this program in the vaunted SEC. The Wildcats still have six ranked matchups to look forward to, including clashes with No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn. To win these kinds of games, this team will need Lamont Butler back.

The grad transfer from San Diego State has been a vital player for Kentucky basketball this year. And fans already know that if the past is any indication, their starting point guard can help Mark Pope and the company win games in March. As Lamont Butler has already created an iconic Final Four moment with his game-winning shot against Florida Atlantic to get the Aztecs into the National Championship game.

While Butler recovers, getting Andrew Carr back is huge for the Wildcats. The grad transfer from Wake Forest has been a critical part of Kentucky's inside scoring. While Carr technically played against Tennessee, he was limited to only a minute on the court.

Overall, it will be a fittingly emotional night in Rupp Arena. John Calipari deserves his flowers for what he accomplished with this program. And hopefully, Mark Pope will bring Kentucky basketball to even higher heights.