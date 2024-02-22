The Marquette basketball team was in desperate need of a get-right game after an emphatic 28-point beatdown at the hands of the defending National Champion Connecticut Huskies over the weekend. Fortunately for the Golden Eagles, the next opponent up on the schedule was the DePaul Blue Demons, who coming into Wednesday night's game versus Marquette were 0-14 in Big East play this year. The exact kind of opponent you want for a get-right game.

Marquette cruised to a 105-71 win over DePaul, led by a career-high 34 points from Kam Jones, a solid all-around game from Oso Ighodaro (15 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists), and a record-setting performance from reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, who set a Marquette school record for assists in a game.

Tyler Kolek's 18 assists breaks the existing Marquette school record of 17 assists set by Tony Miller back in March 1995. Miller remains the only player in Marquette history with more career assists than Kolek, and it's a record that likely won't be broken by Kolek or anyone else anytime soon. Kolek, who is second in Marquette history in career assists, is currently a whopping 318 assists behind Miller, whose 958 career assists are 8th-most in NCAA history.

In addition to setting a new Marquette school record for assists in a game, Kolek placed himself in a tie with Pearl Washington for the second-most assists in a game in Big East history, trailing only Sherman Douglas, whose record of 22 assists versus Providence in 1989, has stood for 35 years.

Marquette has two more home games (Xavier and Providence) before going on the road to face Creighton on March 2nd in what will be a game that could very well determine who the #2 seed in the Big East Tournament will be.