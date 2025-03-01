This year's NBA trade deadline was arguably one of the most chaotic in league history. First, the Los Angeles Lakers made a bombshell trade for Luka Doncic. Then the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, and those were just the biggest of many big trades.

With several teams making a swing for superstars to fortify their playoff push, it's worth taking a look whether risky deals like these are worth it in the end. Here is a look at the 10 most gutsy NBA trade deadline deals that paid off.

Check out the gallery.

2011-12 Warriors part ways with franchise star Monta Ellis

Golden State Warriors receive: Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson

Key departures: Monta Ellis, Kwame Brown, and Ekpe Udoh

It was certainly a big risk to part ways with a player who carried the franchise for several years. Although the Warriors never really tasted much success under Monta Ellis' era, he was still the focal point of their offense. The front office did muster the courage to let him go and got Andrew Bogut in return. In the process, they handed the keys to the franchise to Stephen Curry, who kickstarted the Warriors dynasty in the 2010s. Bogut was also part of the 2015 championship.

2007-08 Lakers bring in a second star in Pau Gasol

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Pau Gasol and a second-round draft pick

Key departures: Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, draft rights to Marc Gasol, and two first-round picks

In hindsight, this was a trade that heavily favored the Lakers. But around that time, hopes were relatively high on Kwame Brown and Javaris Crittenton to establish themselves in the NBA. While the Memphis Grizzlies did get Marc Gasol, the older brother Pau Gasol was instrumental in helping the Purple and Gold win back to back championships.

2010-11 Nuggets get a sneaky first-round pick that turned out to be Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets receive: Danillo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, Wilson Chandler, a first-round draft pick, and three second-round picks

Key departures: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Renaldo Balkman, Anthony Carter, Raymond Felton, and Shelden Williams

It wasn't long ago when Carmelo Anthony demanded a trade out of the Denver Nuggets. Around that time, the deal basically negatively affectively all teams involved, including the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New York Knicks. But for Denver, they did get a first-round pick from the blockbuster exchange. They used this pick to select Jamal Murray at the 2016 NBA Draft. He helped the Nuggets win the franchise's first title and remains a major force as part of the team's competitive core.

1994-95 Rockets bring in Clyde Drexler

Houston Rockets receive: Clyde Drexler and Tracy Murray

Key departures: Otis Thorpe, draft rights to Marcelo Nicola, and a first-round draft pick

Giving up a solid offensive force like Otis Thorpe was a risk. However, losing him for the arrival of Clyde Drexler in Houston was ultimately worth it. The deal paved the way for the dynamic duo of Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. The move propelled the Houston Rockets to clinch the second of their back-to-back title run.

2007-08 Mavericks reunite with Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks receive: Jason Kidd, Malik Allen, and Antoine Wright

Key departures: Devin Harris, DeSagana Diop, Trenton Hassell, Maurice Ager, Keith Van Horne, two first-round draft picks, and cash

Originally drafted by the Dallas Mavericks, Jason Kidd's first stint with the team was only short-lived. It took more than a decade before the Mavericks realized they needed a floor general instead of a score-first guard like Devin Harris. As a result, both the Mavericks and Nets opted to swap their All-Star guards. Kidd became an instrumental piece in Dallas' 2011 NBA title run.

2018-19 Raptors swap starting center for ex-Defensive Player of the Year

Toronto Raptors receive: Marc Gasol

Key departures: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a second-round draft pick

Jonas Valanciunas was pretty much the Toronto Raptors' international project as they expected him to be a franchise cornerstone. While he didn't blossom into a legitimate lottery pick, Valanciunas was used instead as a trade asset to swap for 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol. His defensive presence was instrumental in the Raptors' historic 2019 championship.

2017-18 Cavaliers shake up their supporting cast

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood, George Hill, and a second-round draft pick

Key departures: Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Jae Crowder

The Cleveland Cavaliers engaged in a series of deals that basically pressed the reset button for their roster outside of LeBron James and Kevin Love. After a disastrous first half to the season, the team opted for younger legs and role players and traded away the big names who were past their primes. The move was a huge gamble to their chemistry but improved their depth, leading to the team's fourth-consecutive Finals appearance.

2022-23 Mavericks pair Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris

Key departures: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks

The Dallas Mavericks recently traded Doncic. However, at the 2023 trade deadline, the Mavericks pulled off a surprise by landing controversial star Kyrie Irving, who had a disappointing stint with the Brooklyn Nets, marred with plenty of suspensions and fines. But in Dallas, Irving was the second star that helped propel the Mavericks to its first Finals appearance in 13 years.

2000-01 76ers find a solid Theo Ratliff replacement

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Dikembe Mutombo and Roshown McLeod

Key departures: Toni Kukoc, Nazr Mohammed, Theo Ratliff, and Pepe Sanchez

At the 2000-01 season, there was no question that Theo Ratliff was supposed to be a cornerstone for the Philadelphia 76ers' championship hopes. In fact, he successfully transformed into an All-Star center that year prior to injury. Unfortunately, a season-ending surgery to heal a stress fracture in his wrist prematurely ended his breakout season.

Needing a big man, Philadelphia opted to swap Ratliff along with other players to land a Hall of Fame center in Dikembe Mutombo. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year helped the Sixers clinch a Finals appearance in that year.

2004-05 Warriors kickstart the ‘We Believe' era

Golden State Warriors receive: Baron Davis

Key departures: Dale Davis and Speedy Claxton

An under-the-radar trade deadline deal injected some excitement into the Warriors. At the 2005 trade deadline, they gave up their starting point guard in Speedy Claxton and a former All-Star in Dale Davis to land Baron Davis. Davis was the focal point of the franchise's “We Believe” era. The run was highlighted by the Warriors knocking off the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs.