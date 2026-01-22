North Carolina basketball has the talent that they need to be successful, but in conference play, they've been up and down. They're 3-3 in ACC play, and a lot of the criticism has gone to head coach Hubert Davis on how they've been performing. Caleb Wilson has seen that criticism since their struggles, and after their win against Notre Dame, he defended his coach.

“Our coach can say whatever he wants. I hate people who try to blame Hubert for our lapses, but our coach is teaching us the right thing,” Wilson said. “It's all about our effort and us playing as hard as we can. Coach can only do so much; we're the ones out there playing. As long as we pick up and play with pride and a lot of effort, we'll get the results we got today.”

Caleb Wilson said he’s taken notice of what people have said about #UNC’s Hubert Davis. I asked Wilson about their performance in the second half, which turned into the freshman talking about Davis and their effort. “I hate people who try to blame Hubert for our lapses…” pic.twitter.com/8r06UKVpLO — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) January 22, 2026

Wilson has been the key player on the team this season, as he's projected to be a top pick in this year's NBA Draft. It was good to see him defend his coach in that moment, and let everyone know that at the end of the day, it's the players who have to go out and perform.

Article Continues Below

Davis spoke after the game as well and shared that the struggles may be coming due to having an entirely new team, but they're figuring things out.

“We have 11 new players, and so we’re going through this for the first time, and we’re learning, we’re growing, we’re getting better,” Wilson said.

North Carolina still has time to figure things out, and it will be a sight to see if they put it all together.